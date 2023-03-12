ABBEVILLE - Clyde Albert Nicholson, 67, of Abbeville, husband of Karen Finley Nicholson, died peacefully Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare.
He was born in Abbeville to the late Roderic Ferris Nicholson Sr. and Vera Cheek Nicholson. Clyde, a 1975 graduate of Abbeville High School, served in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1980 aboard the USS Simon Lake, stationed in Great Lakes, IL, San Diego, CA and Norfolk, VA. He was employed as a machine technician for many years before retiring from Latham Hardware after 15 years of dedicated service.
Clyde, an enthusiastic golfer, enjoyed time with his golfing buddies. Most important, the highlight of each day was time spent with his grandchildren, whether it was golfing, fishing, or attending ball games. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Karen; his two daughters, Andrea Nicholson Busbee and Jill Nicholson Evans (Cray); his son, Clint Nicholson (Brittani), all of Abbeville; a brother, Roderic Ferris "Rooster" Nicholson, of West Virginia; and seven grandchildren, Hunter Busbee Jackson (Logan), Logan Busbee, Sawyer Busbee, Josie Evans, Wyatt Busbee, Finley Evans, and Hayleigh Nicholson.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jay Herring and Mr. Mike Hendricks officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Warrenton Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Clyde, may be sent to Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 191 Watts Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.