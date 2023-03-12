ABBEVILLE - Clyde Albert Nicholson, 67, of Abbeville, husband of Karen Finley Nicholson, died peacefully Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare.

He was born in Abbeville to the late Roderic Ferris Nicholson Sr. and Vera Cheek Nicholson. Clyde, a 1975 graduate of Abbeville High School, served in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1980 aboard the USS Simon Lake, stationed in Great Lakes, IL, San Diego, CA and Norfolk, VA. He was employed as a machine technician for many years before retiring from Latham Hardware after 15 years of dedicated service.