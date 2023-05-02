Clinton Bissell Butler Sr. Wanda Rinker May 2, 2023 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clinton Bissell Butler Sr. passed away from this life on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA, at the age of 87, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Most read stories Greenwood police investigate shooting at prom party Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Family displaced as fire damages Greenwood home Laurens driver dies in morning crash Greenwood woman faces neglect charge GGUM honors volunteers PTC car show to deliver eye candy for automotive fans GGUM receives funds from Self Regional Healthcare Lions Vision Services president 'returns home' as Due West Lions speaker Adkins speaks at DAR meeting Hatcher takes oath for the Hudson Berry Chapter DAR Lander students honored for excellence in speech, theater and communication Lander University Alumni Association hosts cookout