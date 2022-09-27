Clifton Lucius "Mack" Baltzegar Jr., 88, resident of Kingston Road, husband of Frances Brannon Meyers Baltzegar, passed away peacefully Monday, September 26, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born September 4, 1934, in Norway, SC, he was the son of the late Clifton Lucius Baltzegar, Sr. and Clatie Lou Baltzegar. Raised at Connie Maxwell Children's Home from the age of six, he was a 1952 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1956 graduate of Furman University. Mack was also a US Army Veteran. He retired from SC Vocational Rehabilitation of Greenwood as a counselor after more than 25 years of service. He was previously employed with Southside and Northside Jr. High Schools as an art teacher and coach. Mack was a master artist, prolific in sketching, watercolor and oil paintings of golf courses, landscapes and portraitures. He owned his own business, Unique Art Service, which can be viewed at www.baltzegar.com.