Clifton Lucius "Mack" Baltzegar Jr., 88, resident of Kingston Road, husband of Frances Brannon Meyers Baltzegar, passed away peacefully Monday, September 26, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 4, 1934, in Norway, SC, he was the son of the late Clifton Lucius Baltzegar, Sr. and Clatie Lou Baltzegar. Raised at Connie Maxwell Children's Home from the age of six, he was a 1952 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1956 graduate of Furman University. Mack was also a US Army Veteran. He retired from SC Vocational Rehabilitation of Greenwood as a counselor after more than 25 years of service. He was previously employed with Southside and Northside Jr. High Schools as an art teacher and coach. Mack was a master artist, prolific in sketching, watercolor and oil paintings of golf courses, landscapes and portraitures. He owned his own business, Unique Art Service, which can be viewed at www.baltzegar.com.
Mack was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church and the Carter Sunday School Class. He was a long-time member of Golden K Kiwanis, the Greenwood Country Club, the Moose Club, was a YMCA Youth Director and most recently served as the Historian for Connie Maxwell Children's Home.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Starr Baltzegar Mabes of Marietta, Ga; a son, George Mack Baltzegar (Lisa) of Buchanan, Ga; a step-son, Mark N. Meyers (Anna) of Abbeville; a step-daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Meyers Wise (Bobby) of Richmond Hill, GA; seven granddaughters, Kristen DeMao (Nick), Rebekah Mabes, Victoria Dale (Andy), Nicole Baltzegar, Katie Howard (Michael), Sara Wodraska (Joe) and Michelle Meyers; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife Mildred "Millie" Hair Baltzegar, two sisters, Barbara Jones and Millie Stanton and a step-son, Michael Meyers.
A private graveside service with Rev. Doug Kauffmann and Rev. Toby Frost officiating will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ralph Bozard, Wilburn Dixon, Jake Arant, George Hunter, John Sheriff and Emmett Brooks.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Kauffmann, Rev. Andy Roberson and Rev. Ryan Eklund officiating.
The family is at the home in Wellington Green.
In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648, or online at conniemaxwell.com.
