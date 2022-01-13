Clifford Grady Loftis
CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. Clifford Grady Loftis, 86, of Highway 72, Calhoun Falls, SC, husband of 65 years to Laura Jean Shaw Loftis, finished his course in faith on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.
Cliff was born in Anderson, SC, on March 22, 1935, son of the late Albert Marshall Loftis and Mellie Louise Hill Loftis. He was educated in Calhoun Falls and served his country in the U.S. Army.
Cliff worked in the textile industry for over 30 years at Rocky River and WestPoint Stevens Mills. Following his retirement, he dedicated his time to serving families at the Calhoun Falls Funeral Home. He thoroughly enjoyed his time working at the funeral home and assisting his friends through their darkest times.
Cliff was a dedicated member of Northside Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer of his Sunday school class and as a deacon. He was also an active member of the Men’s Ministry at Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church, under the direction of Wendell Boggs. Cliff served the citizens of Calhoun Falls in many different volunteer capacities. He helped establish the Calhoun Falls Ambulance Service and was an Auxiliary Officer with the Calhoun Falls Police Department, where he could often be found directing traffic for Blue Flashes Football Games. Alongside Jean, he worked tirelessly delivering Meals on Wheels and with the Calhoun Falls Food Bank. Cliff was a classic car enthusiast and was a member of the Greenwood Corvette Club.
Above all, Cliff’s greatest accomplishment was his family. He was a devoted husband and later caretaker to Jean, a dedicated daddy to Danny and Delaine, and the best Papa that Rose and Hank could have ever wished for.
Survivors include his children and their spouses: Danny and Deanna Loftis of Vanna, GA, and Delaine and Timmy Haynie of Lake Secession, SC; grandchildren: Rose Loftis of Athens, GA, and Hank Loftis of Vanna, GA, and his grandpup, Marley Haynie; and nephews: Ronnie and Pat Binns of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Randy and Donna Binns of Troy, NC.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Betty Binns, Dean Loftis, L.T. Loftis, and James “Zack” “Pete” Loftis.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, January 15, at noon at the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Tony Alewine, David Bell, John Ellis, Tombo Fields, Tanner Moore, Daniel Strawhorn, honored as pallbearers. Charles Strawhorn will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family is at the residence and will receive friends at the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to Meals on Wheels.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Clifford Grady Loftis.