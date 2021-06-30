ABBEVILLE — Clifton Michael "Clif" Griffin, 41, resident of 121 College Ave., went to be with his Lord Sunday June 27, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of Mike and Carlene Talbert Griffin.
Clif loved hunting, fishing, making hash for benefits, cooking, spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed weekend work with his friend Daryl "Duck" Dodgen and the auction family. Clif was a friend to all. If you ever needed anything, you could pick up a phone and call him and he would be right there to help anytime day or night. He was also a past Master of the Clinton Lodge #3 AFM in Abbeville, SC. He was a member of Congregational Holiness Church.
Survivors include his parents Mike and Carlene Griffin of Abbeville, SC; two sisters Missy Purdy (Mark) and Carrie Griffin (Chris Roberts), all of Abbeville, SC; nieces Jessica Gary (AJ), Libba Hayes and Rebekah Williams (Cody); nephew James Purdy; special friend Laura Ouzts; light of his life and granddaughter Haley Grace Simmons; maternal grandmother Dorothy Talbert; aunts and uncle Reggie and Dot Griffin and Debbie Talbert and numerous cousins and unmeasurable amount of friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather James Talbert; paternal grandparents Asa and Erline Griffin and uncles Tony Talbert and Darrell Talbert.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Jason Wilson and Willie McCurry officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family is at the home of his parents Mike & Carlene Griffin 126 College Ave. Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at the church prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Clif may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 145 Grace Drive Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Congregational Holiness Church, PO Box 946 Abbeville, SC 29620.
