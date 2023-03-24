CALHOUN FALLS — Cleve B. Hill, 81, of Calhoun Falls, husband of Helen Hill, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born June 11, 1941 in Abbeville County to the late Colie and Frances Hill Burriss.
A 1960 graduate from Calhoun Falls High School, Cleve honorably served his country in the United States Army. Previously employed with Rocky River Mill as superintendent of the Woolen System, he retired after more than 30 dedicated years. Cleve was an enthusiastic supporter of the Calhoun Falls Blue Flashes and Abbeville Panthers. A member of Calhoun Falls First Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and assisted with the youth group. Cleve cherished spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outside in his swing, watching the hummingbirds and maintaining his flower beds to perfection. Cleve was a life-time member of the Calhoun Falls Masonic Lodge, currently known as Clinton Lodge # 3.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marion Burriss and Danny Otto Burriss; sister, Betty Jo Simpson; and grandson, Josh Newton.
Cleve is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen; daughter, Beth Newton and her husband, Richard; son, Jamey Hill and his wife, Cheryl, all of Abbeville; five grandchildren, Renee Newton, Justin Newton (Sarah), Carly Scott (Dusty), Caitlin Hill and Jake Hill (Ally); three great-grandchildren, Ava, Gabe and Jackson Scott; two brothers, Doug Hill and George Burris (Tina); two sisters, Lib Addison (Jerry) and Claire Higgenbotham; and his beloved dog, Buster.
The family will receive friends 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, in Calhoun Falls First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with military honors and Masonic rites.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Cleve, may be sent to HomeBridge Hospice, 763 Highway 28 Bypass, Suite 16, Abbeville, SC 29620 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, 706 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.