CALHOUN FALLS — Cleve B. Hill, 81, of Calhoun Falls, husband of Helen Hill, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born June 11, 1941 in Abbeville County to the late Colie and Frances Hill Burriss.

A 1960 graduate from Calhoun Falls High School, Cleve honorably served his country in the United States Army. Previously employed with Rocky River Mill as superintendent of the Woolen System, he retired after more than 30 dedicated years. Cleve was an enthusiastic supporter of the Calhoun Falls Blue Flashes and Abbeville Panthers. A member of Calhoun Falls First Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and assisted with the youth group. Cleve cherished spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outside in his swing, watching the hummingbirds and maintaining his flower beds to perfection. Cleve was a life-time member of the Calhoun Falls Masonic Lodge, currently known as Clinton Lodge # 3.

