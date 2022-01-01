ABBEVILLE - Mrs. Cleo Martin Jackson, 91, widow of Morris Jackson Sr., departed this life December 30, 2021, at Abbeville Area Medical Center.

She was born in McCormick County to the late Dave and Marie Martin. She was a faithful member of St. Goodwill Baptist Church and Home Aide Society #81.

Surviving are a daughter, Willie Mae Burnside of the home; sons Roy McNair (Eunice), Nathaniel McNair (Dorothy) Morris Jackson, Phillip Jackson (Rena), all of Abbeville, William Jackson of Greenville, SC; a sister, Lucille William Bowie of Columbus, OH, a brother, Horace Martin of Abbeville; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Goodwill Baptist Church. Public viewing will be Monday at the funeral home from 1-6. The family is at the home 112 Horton Lane, Abbeville. Please follow COVID guideline and wear a mask. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.