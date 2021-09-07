Cleo William Gilchrist, 70, of 120 Windtree Apt. B, widow of Beaufort Gilchrist, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in McCormick County, she was the daughter of the late William D. Warren and the late Mozell Foster. She was a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Priscilla (Mike) Mikell of Washington D.C., Tangela Williams of the home, Diane Williams and Ladawna Nedwards, both of Washington D.C.; one brother, Gregory Foster of Baltimore, MD; two sisters, Latrina Broderick of Atlanta, GA, and Kathy Foster of Kensington, MD; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Eric Morton. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.