BRONX, NY — Clayton Jerome Ervin, 55, passed away May 15, 2021 in Bronx, NY. He was the son of Fleming Ervin Jr. (Pete) and Lizzie Ervin of Greenwood, SC.
He is survived by three sisters Carolyn Ervin and Sharon Ervin, both of Greenwood, SC, and Deloris Coleman of Gaston, SC, the late Gwendolyn Ervin Booker, two brothers Barry Ervin of McCormick and Gregory Ervin of Houston, TX, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family is at the home of his parents Fleming and Lizzie Ervin, 313 Windmill Circle, Greenwood.