Claude Wright, 66, of 310 White Hall Road, husband of Barbara Ann Mathis Wright, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Emma Mae Warren Wright and the late Amos Wright Sr. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and a former member of Glovers Chapel Baptist Church. He was formerly employed with Combined Insurance Company and the Frank G. Russell Career Center. He was a current member of the Greenwood District #50 School Board and co-owner of Wright Travel & Bus Line.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; three sons, Kelsey Claude (Marie) Wright, Jarrett Devan Wright, and Corey Thomas all of Greenwood; one daughter, Shayla Glenese Wright of Greenwood; his mother of Greenwood; one brother, Roger (Anita) Jennings of Spartanburg; two sisters, Doris Ann (Walter) Gilbert and Ella Mae Curenton, both of Greenwood; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Outside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.