COLUMBIA — Claude Lane Looper, 78, resident of Columbia, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at home.
Born in Belton, June 24, 1942, son of the late Rev. Milton Claude Looper and Winnie Ruth O’Dell Looper. Lane was a graduate of Greenwood High, a KA @ Furman University, and attended Wake Forest School of Business. He was a member of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church.
Lane was simply unforgettable. Family, friend or passing acquaintance, he’d give you a bear hug, tell you to call him “Da” or “Uncle Lane”. He had a contagious belly laugh, and a strong faith. Da’s spirit and memory will continue to touch people’s lives.
Survived by three daughters, Lisa Meades Nausley of Chattanooga, TN, Monica Layne Masinick of Naples, FL, and Jayme Nicole Looper, MD, MS, of Gainesville, FL; five grandchildren, Ryan Desmond Meades, River Mark, Randsom Mark, Acacia Mark, Sommer Mark and one sister, Eme Victoria Looper Wilson of Greer.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Blyth Funeral Home, with Dr. Jack Heinsohn officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Lane Looper’s Tribute Wall on his full Obituary Page at www.blythfuneralhome.com. Private family burial.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
