Clarence ‘Wolfe’ Taylor
ABBEVILLE — Clarence “Wolfe” Taylor, 55, born March 10, 1965 to the late Bubba Murray and Bessie L. Shuler. He departed this life on September 2, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
He was preceded in death byhis parents, the late Bubba Murray and Bessie L. Shuler and three uncles, and three aunts.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sisters; Elizabeth Thackson of the home, Lonnette Shuler of Abbeville, SC., Linda (Samuel) Lyons of Mt. Carmel SC. Two brothers;Walter (Cossetta) Brown of Mt. Cramel, SC., and Jessie (Yvette)Taylor of Columbia, SC., His children; a daughter Aaliyah N. Marine and a son, Keon M. Taylor, both of Greenwood, SC. Five step-children, Richard Thackson, Marquis Williams, Keith Davis, K’Samquasha Martin, and K’Samira Martin. One aunt Leila Lyons, and one uncle Richard Hill Sr., special nephew reared in the home Christopher Shuler who was very fund of his uncle, they enjoyed fishing, watching football, going to Abbeville Panthers football games and hanging out cracking jokes and playing music together. Special friends Howard Smith, Cornell Lyons, Terry Bell, Ronnie Spencer, James Elmore, Johnny Jackson, Billy Thackson, Tyron Thackson and Timothy Elmore. With a host of nieces, nephews, family and other friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service is 1 pm Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the Mortuary Chapel, Burial will follow at Harbison cemetery in Abbeville. Public viewing is Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the mortuary. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.