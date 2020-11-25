Clarence Robert Gilliam, 73, of 213 Briggs Avenue, husband of Ida Mae Ross Gilliam, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Harvey Norman and the late Mildred Gilliam Norman. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he was a Trustee, Usher, and Pulpit Aide, and a member of a Social Club (Greenwood Entertainers). He is preceded in death by three brothers, David Eugene Norman, Harvey Norman, and Larry Norman; one sister, Peggy Ann Norman; and a grandchild, Ketavius Gilliam.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Ida Mae Gilliam of the home; three daughters, Jacqueline (Steaveon) Reed, Linda Faye (James Darren) Williams, and Roberta Gilliam, all of Greenwood; one stepson, Webster Ross of Greenwood; one godson, Marcus Manick of Greenwood; two step-daughters, Towanda Ross of Gainesville, GA, and LaKeisha Ross of Belton, SC; one godsister, Sharon Jackson of McCormick; sixteen grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be noon on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Charles Aiken. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home and the home of a daughter, Jacqueline Reed, 201 Baldwin Avenue. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.