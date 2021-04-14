Clarence Lamont DeLoach, 98, resident of Frank Pressley Drive, widower of Kirby Jennings DeLoach, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at Abbeville Medical Center.
Born November 06, 1922, in Fairfax, SC, he was the son of the late Nathaniel James and Jewell Reynolds DeLoach. Clarence was a graduate of Aiken High School and the University of South Carolina, where he received his Bachelor's in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Mr. DeLoach was a US Army Veteran of World War II.
He was twice married, first to the late Helen Matthews and then to Kirby Jennings DeLoach.
Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl DeLoach Kelly (Wade) of Atlanta, GA; and two sons, Richard Frank DeLoach of North Myrtle Beach, William Reynolds DeLoach of Palm Harbor, Fl; and six grandchildren. Also surviving are Kim and William Sears, and Caroline Jennings Latham.
He was predeceased by a son, Michael Lamont DeLoach; a brother, James Framton DeLoach; and a sister, Betty Tuer.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Brenson Jennings officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society PO Box 1741 Greenwood, SC 29648 and Alzheimer's Association 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the DeLoach family.