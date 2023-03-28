Clarence H. Marshall Wanda Rinker Mar 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABBEVILLE — Clarence Henry Marshall Jr., 86, of 1592 Secession Street Ext., Abbeville, SC, passed on Monday, March 27, 2023. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug charges after monthslong investigation Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge in 2020 shooting Greenwood man faces gun, CDV charges Greenwood unveils new topiary ahead of festival season Joanna man sentenced to decade in prison on drug, weapon charges Cadets assist with library book sale Burnside earns nursing scholarship 4-H Teen Council learning importance of legislature Lander MAT student featured in solo exhibit Veteran Machine Tool Instructor reflects on industry trends Mount Ariel DAR celebrates 50 years Jackson Lecture Series puts Black athletes in Olympics spotlight Matthew Bennett named new Ninety Six Head Football Coach