Clarence Frederick

Clarence Frederick, 90, of Greenwood, husband of Barbara Ann Farrand Frederick, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Greenwood Transitional Rehabilitation Unit.

Born in Smithville, MS, he was the son of the late Sam Frederick and Lily Frederick. Clarence was a US Airforce veteran and retired from Delta Airlines, where he was an Aircraft mechanic. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Illinois. In his early years, he enjoyed farming and later in life, he loved sitting on the porch looking out over the lake.

