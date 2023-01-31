Clarence Frederick, 90, of Greenwood, husband of Barbara Ann Farrand Frederick, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Greenwood Transitional Rehabilitation Unit.
Born in Smithville, MS, he was the son of the late Sam Frederick and Lily Frederick. Clarence was a US Airforce veteran and retired from Delta Airlines, where he was an Aircraft mechanic. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Illinois. In his early years, he enjoyed farming and later in life, he loved sitting on the porch looking out over the lake.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of the home; children, James L. Medford (Denise), Tracy DeLander (Kevin), both of Greenwood, and Kimberly Allen (Tripp) of Concord, GA.; grandchildren, Chelsey Anne Hyatt (Ryan), Colin Frederick DeLander (Brooke), JD Allen, Wyatt Allen, Melissa Ann Medford Haynie, and Benjamin James Medford (Annelieke); great grandchildren, Rose Medford, Sofia Medford, Harper Medford, Charleigh DeLander, and Hayden DeLander; and his beloved dog, Molly Sue.
Clarence was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Frederick and a grandson-in-law, Will Haynie.
The family will have a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.gwdhumanesociety.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.