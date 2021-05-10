Clarence Eugene Young, 82, resident of Holloway Avenue, husband of Frances Lee Loftis Young, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born November 27, 1938, in Hodges, he was a son of the late John Pressley Young and Martha Kathleen Powell Young Davis. He attended Greenwood public schools and was the former owner/operator of Imperial Battery Service and Young's Auto Center, working in the industry for more than 50 years.
Clarence was of the Baptist faith and was a former member and president of the Emerald City Antique Auto Club and was a former member of the Mathews Masonic Lodge.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years are three daughters, Beverly Gay Young and Lisa Young Saxon and husband Robert, all of Greenwood and Kimberley Lynn Young Pietrowski of Mountville; a sister, Mary Young Johnson of Greenwood; two brothers, James Young of Hodges and Ernest Young of Greenwood; three grandsons, Taylor Saxon, Jonathan Saxon, Jacob Evan Pietrowski; seven step-siblings and his beloved dachshunds, George and Barney.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Thursday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Jay Pruitt and Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.
The family will be at the home on Holloway Avenue and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Those wishing to make memorials in memory of Mr. Young are requested to consider either, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Greenwood Regional Rehab Hospital, 1530 Parkway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
