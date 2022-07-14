NINETY SIX — Clarence Cornell Jabber Jr., 68, of 104 Pleasant Rock Church Road, husband of Joyce Jabber, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home. Born in Saluda, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence Cornell Sr. and the late Gladys Culbreath. He was a member of Pleasant Rock Baptist Church, where he was a choir member, and chairman of the (Emeritus) Deacon Board. He was also, a X-Ray Technician at Self Regional Healthcare. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Lewis.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 41 years, Joyce Jabber; two sons, Clarence "Jai" Cornell III of Greenwood, and Jason Nathaniel Jabber of Ninety Six; two daughters, Talitha Joy Marie Jabber of Columbia, and Jada Denise Jabber of Ninety Six; two brothers, Frederick Jabber of Charleston, and James Kendrick Jabber of Ninety Six; four sisters, Gloria (George) Williams of Greenwood, Cokeltto (Ra-shan) Lindsay, Deon (Jerry) Leverette of Ninety Six, and Shantel Norris of Saluda, SC; three grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Gail Jabber of Columbia; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be Noon on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Pleasant Rock Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Leshown Goodwin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
