Clarence Belcher
Clarence Belcher, 73, of 828 Brewer Avenue, husband of Cornelia Walker. passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Lucille Waldrup. He was preceded in death by one son, Charles Belcher; two brothers, James Russell Waldrup and Michael Lee Waldrup; and one grandson, Patrick Belcher Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Cornelia Walker Belcher of Columbia, SC; two sons, Patrick Belcher of Donalds, SC and Greg (Tamara) Belcher of Columbia, SC; two brothers, Curtis Waldrup of Hodges, SC, and Bishop Emmanuel Spearman of Hodges, SC; five sisters, Gloria (Rev. Anthony) Boozer of Abbeville, SC, Terry Dial, Shelia Waldrup, and Mary Waldrup, all of Hodges, SC, and Ethel (Tony) Spearman of Germany; one grandson, Charles Belcher Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.