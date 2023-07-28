Clarence Allen Evans Jr. Wanda Rinker Jul 28, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clarence Allen Evans Jr., 88, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Evans family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Most read stories Two teens in custody following Greenwood bank robbery Greenwood man faces multiple charges after assault, church break-in Greenwood man faces assault charge against woman Greenwood man faces charges in connection to robberies Greenwood County officials look to fill emergency management vacancy Templeton participates in National FFA Ambassador program Lander student Walker gets involved Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office donates school supplies Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont receive lemonade stand proceeds Boys state participants speak to The Mathews Lions Club Cannabliss hosts adoption event Amateur Radio Society conducts Emergency Response Training and Blood Drive Students build storage shed at Boys & Girls Clubs