DONALDS - Clara Mildred Smith McClain, 87, of 65 Meadow Ridge Road, Abbeville, SC, (formerly of 6316 Hwy. 184E, Donalds, SC) died Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Born March 4, 1933 in Abbeville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Clara Smith. She attended school in Donalds. Mrs. McClain retired from Oxford in 1992. She and her husband (deceased 2014) were scholarship donors to the University of South Carolina for over 25 years where they enjoyed many years of travel to watch their beloved Gamecock Football Team. She was a member of Due West Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher and choir member.
Surviving are a son, Rick McClain (Rebecca) of Greenwood; one daughter, Vicky McClain (Jerry) of Iva; two grandsons, Samuel McClain (Kayla) and daughter (Nora) of Lexington, Daniel McClain (Emily) of Lexington; one sister, Lula Hanks and family of Honea Path, brother in law Jimmy McClain (Vickie) of Ware Shoals and sister in law Sandra Allen of Aiken. She was predeceased by husband Samuel Wilbur McClain, Sr.; a son, Samuel Wilbur McClain, Jr.; four sisters and six brothers.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Due West Baptist Church with Rev. James Bannister officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood.
The family is at the home of her daughter in Iva and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Due West Baptist Church, 218 S. Main Street, Due West, SC 29639. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Hospice Staff for assistance provided to Mrs. McClain in the last two months and a special heartfelt appreciation to her primary caregiver and niece Sandra Norman of Abbeville for her excellent and compassionate care for more than three years. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com