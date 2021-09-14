Clara Cromer
NINETY SIX — Clara Ruth Bennett Cromer, 85, of Ninety Six, wife of Shelton Cromer, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Ninety Six, she was the daughter of the late George Brice Bennett and Bessie Dill Bennett. Clara was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills and was a childcare provider in her home for many years. She loved children, reading, cooking and baking. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Horace, Wayne and Kenneth Bennett.
Surviving in addition to her beloved husband of 62 years of the home are her sons, Brian Cromer (Karen) of Greenwood and Phillip Cromer (MaryAnn) of Ninety Six; four grandchildren, including a very special adopted granddaughter, Brook McCary; several great grandchildren; several beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Clara’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Ford, Michael Cockrell, Butch Bennett, Brandon Bennett, Danny Doolittle and Michael Culbertson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Caris Hospice Team and NHC of Greenwood for their love and compassion.