DONALDS — Mrs. Clara M. Aiken, 87, of 159 Mt. Lebanon Road, Donalds, SC passed on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Lexington Community Agape Care in Lexington, SC. Born on September 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Rockford and Annie Mae Terry Morton. She was the widow of the late Lem J. Aiken. She was a member of Mt. Zion AME Church; Hodges, SC and she worked as a cafeteria worker at Westwood Elementary School before retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa R. Aiken of the home; two adopted sons, Larry (Deborah) Jackson of Irmo, SC and James (Tina) Jackson of Goose Creek, SC; one sister Carol A. Hicks of Donalds, SC. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Clara was preceded in death by seven brothers, Herbie, Marvin, James, Clarence, Moses, Howard and R.L. Morton and two sisters, Lois Aiken and Cora E. Jackson.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Mt. Zion AME Church, Hodges, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Service in the church will be limited to 50 people. Masks are required while attending service. There will be no public viewing. The family is at the home. Online condolences my be made at www.richiefuneralhome.com. Service entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.