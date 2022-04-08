Claire Teresa Cumming

ABBEVILLE — Claire Teresa Cumming, 94, formerly of Iva, SC, widow of Alexander David Cumming, passed away April 3, 2022 at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC.

Born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, she was a daughter of the late Leo J. Sullivan and Katherine McDougald Sullivan.

A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday April 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Jacob Joseph officiating. The burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Claire may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, PO Box 812 Abbeville, SC 29620.

