Claire Hinton Smith
Claire Hinton Smith, 93, resident of Windsor Oaks Court, widow of Robert William “Billy” Smith, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Born March 27, 1929, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late James Carlton “Doc” and Eunice Scott Hinton and managed Town and Country Beauty Supply for 27 years.
Mrs. Smith was a lifelong member of Tranquil United Methodist Church, as well as a member of the Brockwell Sunday School class, the Pauline Botts Circle, and has served on the Administration Board of the church for many years. She was also a member of the Greenwood Women’s Club.
Surviving are two daughters, Connie S. (Randy) Griggs of Blue Ridge, GA, and Gail S. Moore of Conway, SC; four grandchildren, Scott (Ingrid) Griggs, Michelle Moore, Smith (Victoria) Griggs and Mary Claire (Chad) Amato; nine great-grandchildren, Mason Warren; Kaylea Hart; Noah, Eli, Libby, Perrin and Barrett Griggs; Bentley and Braylon Moore; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Jackson Warren. She is also survived by two special nieces and nephew, Katherine Covington (Dennis) of Milton, GA, Sally Hartman of Suwanee, Ga; and Frank Thompson, III (Beth) of Seneca, SC.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Thompson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. John Bolin and Rev. Luke Mims officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home on Windsor Oaks Court and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 -2:45 Sunday afternoon.
Pallbearers will be Scott Griggs, Smith Griggs, Noah Griggs, Frank Thompson, III, Mason Warren, Dennis Covington, Allen Laughlin and Bill Daniel.
Honorary escort will be members of the Brockwell Sunday School class.
The family would like to especially thank Kim, Tiffany and Jennifer as well as the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for the care and compassion shown to their mother.
Memorials may be made to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 1702 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family with arrangements.
