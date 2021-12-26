Patricia Dianne “Cissy” Redd Ware, 51, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Larry and Frances “Wendy” Salters Redd. Cissy was a graduate of Ninety Six High School and enjoyed helping her father working with the cows and horses on their family farm.
Cissy is survived by her daughters, Falicity Bayleigh Ware (Zach Styron) of Greenwood and Presleigh Mackenzie Ware of Abbeville; her brother, Cliff Redd (Connie) of Ninety Six; nephews, Connor Redd, Colton Redd and Colby Redd; and special family friend, Barbara Barksdale.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with the Rev. Ben Edwards and the Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Bayleigh Ware, 3707 Highway 25 South, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
