AUGUSTA, GA — Cindy Ann Uldrick, 50, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Piedmont Hospital in Augusta.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Michael Eugene Minor and Patsy Martin. She was a private caregiver and a former member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Cindy's greatest joy was being around her family and friends, who she loved dearly.