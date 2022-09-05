AUGUSTA, Ga. — Cindy Ann Uldrick, 50, of Augusta, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Aug, 30, 2022, at Piedmont Hospital in Augusta.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Michael Eugene Minor and Patsy Martin. She was a private caregiver and a former member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Cindy's greatest joy was being around her family and friends, who she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Michael and Patsy she is survived by her children, Nicholas "Nick" James Goodman of Spartanburg, Jeffery "Tyler" Burke (Chandler) of Hodges, and Robert Matthew "Matt" Burke of Greenwood; grandchildren, Blu Thomas Burke and Marley Jane Burke; a sister, Lisa Clark of Greenwood; six brothers, Tony Minor, Timmy Minor, Robby Minor (Samatha), all of Greenwood, Terry Crocker, Johnny Crocker (Cindy), both of North Carolina and Bobby Crocker of California; three uncles, Franklin Martin, Don Martin (Mary), both of Union, and Danny Martin (Pam) of Spartanburg; and an aunt, Cathy Martin of Union.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Michael Goodman; maternal grandparents, Willie Lockaby and Edward Martin; paternal grandparents, Lena Lindley and James Minor Jr.; two uncles, Tommy Minor and Jerry Minor; and two aunts, Teresa Beckham and Beverly Martin.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at the Harley Family Center, 1101 Main St., S, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family will be at the home of her son, Matt, 210 Woodland Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.
