AUGUSTA, Ga. — Cindy Ann Uldrick, 50, of Augusta, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Aug, 30, 2022, at Piedmont Hospital in Augusta.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Michael Eugene Minor and Patsy Martin. She was a private caregiver and a former member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Cindy's greatest joy was being around her family and friends, who she loved dearly.