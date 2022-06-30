Christopher Michael Deal
Devoted husband and loving father, Chris Deal, 50, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Chris was born on February 23, 1972 and raised in Statesville, NC. He played on the varsity football and wrestling teams and graduated from Statesville High School in 1990. As a student-athlete at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, NC, Chris was a 4-year starter and All-Conference football player. It was at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where Chris met his adoring wife of 27 years, Leah Quackenboss Deal. Chris graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and later earned his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from American College of Education. Chris was an impactful educator, respected administrator and passionate football coach for over 27 years. Over the years and through his mentorship of countless individuals, both young and old, Chris positively impacted the culture of many communities. He was grateful for the relationships made at Burns High School, NC; Freedom High School, NC; Alexander Central High School, NC; Lexington High School, NC; Patton High School, NC; TC Roberson High School, NC; Emerald High School SC; and Westview Middle School, SC.
Chris loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Rock Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, SC.
Throughout the years, Chris has served as youth leader and most recently, a leader of the Branches Sunday School class.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Leah Deal; daughter, Hannah Deal Collins (Jordan) of Greenwood, SC; sons, Luke Deal (Ansley) of Auburn, AL, and John Deal of Greenwood, SC; father, Sonny Deal (Rhonda) of Statesville, NC; mother, Wanda Neader of Statesville, NC; sister, Nacole ‘Niki’ Stone of Mooresville, NC; brother, Stephen Moore of Surfside Beach, CA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Carolyn Quackenboss of Newland, NC, as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris loved fiercely and lived life to the fullest each and every day. Known for his thunderous voice and larger than life personality, Chris was unapologetically genuine, honest and loyal. He was an encouraging leader, incredibly driven and convicted throughout his life. He had unwavering strength and unending faith. He displayed the true heart of a warrior despite his unrelenting battle with ALS. Chris truly embraced his life’s journey and, through his family, leaves behind a legacy of faith and love.
A celebration of Chris’s life will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 4 p.m. at St Mark United Methodist Church — Rivers Street Campus, led by Dr Chris Leonard and Pastor Debby Plumstead Marshall. The Deal family will receive friends and family immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the Deal family is requesting donations be made to the Team Gleason foundation: teamgleason.org