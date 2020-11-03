Christopher Maggiacomo
ABBEVILLE — Christopher “Jock” Anthony Maggiacomo, 30, resident of 4854 Hwy. 71 passed away Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020.
Born July 18, 1990 he was a son of Bridgett Troger Barber and Charlie Coxe.
Chris worked in the telephone business as a telephone pole inspector. He enjoyed music, the beach and outdoor life in general and hanging with his friends. Chris had a genuine love of life and will be remembered for his outgoing personality.
Survivors include: his mother Bridgett Barber (Tal) of Abbeville, SC; his father Charlie Coxe (Kelly) of York, SC; a son William Isaiah Maggiacomo of Greenwood, SC; a daughter Madi Hill of Abbeville, SC; a sister Jackie Coxe of Abbeville, SC; five brothers Deuce Coxe of Abbeville, SC, Benjamin Greene of Conway, SC, Thomas Greene of Conway, SC, Nathan Greene of Troutman, NC, and Coleman Coxe of Abbeville, SC; co-parent and best friend Sarah Thompson of Greenwood, SC; maternal grandmother Barbara Carpenter (Marlon) of Abbeville, SC; maternal grandfather Elmar Troger (Yuki) of Okinawa, Japan.
He was preceded in death by his step-father Steven (Chad) Barber and grandparents Bill and Vivian Evans.
A celebration of Chris’s life will be conducted Thursday Nov. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating. The family is at 1003 Sharon Church Rd. Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Chris may be made to Open Door Christian Center, 209 E. Main St. Clinton, SC 29325 or to a charity of one’s choice.
