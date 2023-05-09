Christopher Lanier Coleman Wanda Rinker May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLAINVIEW, TX - We are sad to announce the death of Christopher Lanier Coleman, 46, on May 6, 2023 in Plainview, TX. The family will gather at his mother's home, 159 Violet Court, Greenwood, SC 29649.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Abbeville woman dies in wreck McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood woman facing attempted murder charge after argument leads to stabbing Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition JROTC cadets assist book sale at library Bridges completes degree with Lander’s RN-BSN completion program Turner wins Closest to the Pin award Lander University hosts social science symposium EC Foundation hosts barbecue