PLAINVIEW, TX — Christopher Lanier Coleman, 46, of Plainview, Texas passed away May 6, 2023.
Chris was born on November 6, 1976 to Rosemary Coleman and the late Lendale Johnson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Known as the "first & favorite", Chris always seemed to find his way into everyone's heart. He was a friend to everyone because he never met a stranger. Rarely consistent with his words or actions, but always with his prayers. Chris loved God and talking on the phone. He was a perfect mixture of his father and uncles (on both sides) through and through.
Chris was predeceased in death by his father.
He is survived by his daughters, TaChrislyn Coleman and Kanisha Coleman; his mother, Rosemary Coleman; his sisters, Terri Coleman Randolph, Kerri Coleman Benton, Kesha Johnson Williams, Rochell Johnson and Cheyenne Johnson; brothers, John "Tyson" Johnson, Torey Johnson, Dezzy Johnson, Jay Johnson, and Shawn Johnson; five grandsons; one granddaughter; his lifelong best friend Tora Raiford; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Pine Grove AME Church, 1301 Callison Hwy in Greenwood County.
The family is at the home of his mother in Greenwood, SC.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Coleman Family.