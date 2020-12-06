HODGES — Mr. Christopher M. Joseph, age 46, husband of Mrs. Karla Joseph passed away following an extended illness on December 3, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Mr. Joseph was born October 14, 1974 a son of Mr. James "Jim" and Linda Niess Joseph of Hodges, SC. He attended Pisgah United Methodist Church. Mr. Joseph was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
He worked for McLeod ER for the last nine years and was an avid Clemson fan.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Joseph is survived by his children, Jarrett, Wyatt, and Carson Joseph, one brother, James Martin "Marty" Joseph of Greenwood, SC, and one sister, Julie McCoy of Hodges, SC. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Joseph 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Pisgah United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Burks officiating. Please be respectful and wear your face coving and follow all social distancing guidelines. Mr. Joseph and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor. (843)358-5800