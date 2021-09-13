Christopher Eugene Hinson
OCALA, FL — Christopher Eugene Hinson, 57, of Ocala, FL, passed August 31, 2021, at Ocala Regional Hospital.
Chris was born in Charlotte, NC, to Jane Hayes Hinson and Franklin Eugene Hinson on September 24, 1963. He graduated from Greenwood High in 1981 and earned an Associates Degree in Machine Technology from Piedmont Technical College. He served in the US Army from 1989 to 1994, which included serving as a combat soldier in Desert Storm. His greatest passion was playing the bass guitar and played with many bands including, but not limited to, Joker, Magic, Atalaya, Torn and most recently Rusty VooDoo and Tracy Parrish. He and his wife, Valerie, enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles together.
Chris’ beloved wife, Valerie Hinson, passed away 18 hours after him on August 31.