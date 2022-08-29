Christopher "Chris" Dansby Jr., husband of Rosalyn Sims Dansby, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Troy, SC, he was the son of the late Rev. Christopher and Hattie Devlin Dansby Sr.
He was a retired school teacher from Greenwood School District #50 and a member of Troy Bethel A.M.E. Church. He served on the Greenwood City/County Planning Board for several years and was inducted into the Brewer High School National Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Sully Dansby and Mark Edward Dansby.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Rosalyn, his daughter, Rhonda (John) Dansby Alcox, of Durham, NC; one sister, Rosa (Henry) Dansby Brown, of Hockessin, Delaware; three grandchildren: John Martin Alcox, II, Diana Alcox, both of Durham, NC, and Christine Alcox, of Charlotte, NC, and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Eunice Turman, officiating. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m., August 30, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.