Christopher "Chris" Dansby Jr., husband of Rosalyn Sims Dansby, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Troy, SC, he was the son of the late Rev. Christopher and Hattie Devlin Dansby Sr.

He was a retired school teacher from Greenwood School District #50 and a member of Troy Bethel A.M.E. Church. He served on the Greenwood City/County Planning Board for several years and was inducted into the Brewer High School National Alumni Association Hall of Fame.