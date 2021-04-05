Christopher Benjamin Moore, 38, resident of 210 West Durst Avenue, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at home.
Born April 19, 1982, in Greenwood son of James Lewis "Butch" and Pamela Spearman Moore. Christopher was a graduate of Greenwood High School and received his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Art from Lander University.
He was a member of Cambridge Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are his maternal grandparents, Margie and Ronald Bishop.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Billy Spearman; and paternal grandparents James "Stoney" and Charlotte Moore.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Elmwood Cemetery, with Rev. Hank Brooks officiating.
The family will receive friends 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Palce, Memphis, TN 38105.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Moore family.