Christine McAllister Pinson, 81, widow of Roy Mills Pinson, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Abbeville Nursing Home.
Born in Abbeville County, July 17, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Sue Wrenn McAllister. Mrs. Pinson was a former lunch room attendant at Greenwood High School and also was employed by Self Memorial Hospital as a Nurses Aide. She was a member of North Side Baptist Church.
Surviving are her three children, Janice P. DeVore (John), Ronald Pinson (Kathy) and Angie Simmons, all of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Rozalyn DeVore, Christopher Pinson (Maria), Bryce Pinson (Macy), Shelton Pinson and Jackson Simmons; one sister, Shirley Mason of Greenville and a brother, James McAllister of Shoals Junction. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Pinson was predeceased by a son-in-law, Steve Simmons, a great-grandson, John Ross DeVore along with three sisters, Annerdean McAllister, Barbara Vaughn and Betty Kelly, and one brother, Wesley McAllister.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing is to be observed at the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to North Side Baptist Church, 409 Northside Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1741 Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Pinson family.