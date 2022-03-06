Christine Kitchens Snipes, 75, former resident of Heathwood Drive, widow of James Richard “Rick” Snipes, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Hospice House.
Born December 12, 1946, in Rock Hill, she was a daughter of the late John Billy “J.B.” Kitchens and Virginia Carrouth Carter. She was a graduate of Fort Mill High School and was retired from Fuji Photo Film, and was previously employed with Moore Business Forms.
A Clemson Extension Service Master Gardener, she was also a great cook, and loving mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved working out in her yard, attending the sporting events of her grandchildren and cooking all her grand’s favorite foods and birthday cakes.
Surviving are a son, Trey and wife Regina Snipes of Simpsonville; a daughter, Rhonda and husband Dr. Michael Bryant of Ninety Six; a sister, Patricia Blankenship of Greenwood; six grandchildren, Matthew and wife Hope Bryant, Anna Grace and husband Brad Hylton, Andrew and wife Olivia Bryant, James, Jonathan and Thomas Snipes; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Sophie Bryant.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Rev. Phillip Howle officiating.
The family is at the home of Rhonda and Michael Bryant, 127 Pratt Drive, Ninety Six, and will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers and meals, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
