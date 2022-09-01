Christine Gladney Durant, 71, of 304 Belle Oaks Drive, wife of Alfred Durant, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 26, 2022, at her home.

Services will be at noon September 3, 2022, at Faith Christian Center, conducted by Rev. Ronnie Parkman, burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask.

