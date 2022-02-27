John Christopher "Chris" Wiley, 58, husband of Lisa DeVito Wiley, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Abbeville, May 2, 1963, he was a son of J.C. Wiley and the late Kathryn Hawthorne Wiley. He was a graduate of Westside Christian School in Abbeville and Piedmont Technical College earning two degrees in electrical/electronics and engineering graphics technology. Chris was the founder, brewmaster and co-owner, along with his wife Lisa, of Wiley n Wife Brewing Co. He recently retired from Fuji Photo Film after 21 years of service.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home is his father and his sister, Molly Roberts, both of Abbeville.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Wiley family.

Tags