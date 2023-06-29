Chris Smith Wanda Rinker Jun 29, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HODGES — Charles "Chris" Samuel Smith, 57, of Hodges, passed away, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Man arrested in 2 shooting fatalities at Abbeville apartments Her name is Mud: Horse community bands together to reunite missing mare with owner Charges updated for teen SLED says Greenwood cops traded shots with Sun & fun: Thousands descend upon Ninety Six for Festival of Stars Greenwood 12U All-Stars overcome odds, win district title Mathews Lions Club installs new officers Pyles joins Greenwood Capital investment team Power:Ed grant to provide GAP scholarships Miss South Carolina's Teen 2023 crowned Wiseman receives scholarship Greene named Garden Council Woman of the Year Duffie receives Eagle Scout award Wang completes laboratory fellowship at GGC