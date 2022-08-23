Chris Reynolds

HODGES — Christopher Grady Reynolds Sr., 61, resident of Johns Creek Road, Hodges, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Greenwood, SC.

He was born January 13, 1961, in Greenwood to the late Grady and Leila Lauvenia Reynolds. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, where he was a member of the Jr. ROTC and rifle team. He worked for Greenwood Mills before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served on board the U.S.S. Ticonderoga and U.S.S. Stump during multiple conflicts including Desert Shield and Desert Storm.