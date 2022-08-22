Chris Reynolds

HODGES — Christopher Grady Reynolds Sr., 61, resident of Johns Creek Road, Hodges, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Greenwood, SC.
He was born January 13, 1961, in Greenwood to the late Grady and Leila Lauvenia Reynolds. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, where he was a member of the Jr. ROTC and rifle team. He worked for Greenwood Mills before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served on board the U.S.S. Ticonderoga and U.S.S. Stump during multiple conflicts including Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Chris is survived by his wife, Olivia, of 31 years. They have three children, Lindsey Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds, Jr. (Hannah), and Emily Reynolds, all of Greenwood; two grandsons, Christopher Reynolds, III and Jarrett Reynolds; and two sisters, Lisa Reynolds and Jennifer Walker.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Sheila Renee Reynolds; and his grandparents, James and Flossie Thompson, whom he adored.
Chris was a member of and faithfully served his church, New Market Baptist Church as a deacon. Chris was a family man who adored his wife and children and lovingly took care of their needs whether it be by cooking, baking, maintaining the home or getting their car serviced. To his grandsons he was Papa, a playmate and keeper of the batteries for their toys. His family was his greatest joy.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Market Baptist Church, with Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends from 10-11 Wednesday morning at the church.
Pallbearers will be Chris's cousins, James Moore, and Charlton Moore, and brothers-in-law, Russ Chatman, Scott Buchman, Doug Burchardt, Warren Johnson, Dwight Herrin, and Brad Norman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Hwy., Greenwood, SC 29646. The family is at the home.
