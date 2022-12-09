Christopher Ben Brown, 54, of Harborside, husband of Shelia Price Brown, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Savannah, GA, he was the son of Rebecca White Brown and the late James S. Brown, III. He graduated from Hilton Head High School and was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Chris was formerly employed by Fuji Film and was the owner and operator of Corley's Market and Grill. He was an avid Gamecock fan and loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean, enjoyed attending concerts, and loved good food. Chris loved all water activities, whether on the lake or in the ocean. He served on the board of the Greenwood Housing Authority and was a former member of the Board of Visitors at the University of South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Shelia Brown of the home; two daughters, Sydney Brown and her fiancé, Benjamin Jenkins, and Brantlee Brown, both of Columbia; his mother, Becky Brown of Greensboro, NC; sister, Donna Brown Schultz (Rich) of Syracuse, NY; brother, Steven Scott Brown (Margaret) of Boone, NC; and nieces and nephews, Makenna Schultz, Haven Schultz, Noah Brown, Zac Brown, and Henry Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Kyle Hite, Rev. Jason Wilson, and Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating.
The family will have a reception following the service at Howard's on Main, 330 Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Self Regional Healthcare Foundation - Cancer Center, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.