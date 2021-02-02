Chip Lee Bowie Jr.
Wallace “Chip” Lee Bowie, Jr., 58, of 1318 Highway 246 N, passed away February 1, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Allene Weeks Abrams and the late Wallace Lee Bowie. He was employed by Ascend and a US Army veteran. Chip was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed Harley Davidsons.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Allene, of Greenwood is his son, Jonathan Erik Bowie of Ninety Six; stepson, Bryar O’Dell; sister, Linda Gail Bowie Ward (Tracy); brother, Scott Abrams (Rene); and granddaughter, Karen Elaine Bowie, all of Greenwood.
In addition to his father, Wallace he was preceded in death by a niece, Brooke Terry.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Chip’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family. CDC guidelines will be followed including practicing social distancing and masks required.
Pallbearers will be Mark Ritchie, Mark Ritchie, Jr., Erik Bowie, Ben Lindler, Bill Parkman, and Tracy Ward.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
The family members will be at their respective homes.