Cheves Ligon Boyce
Cheves Ligon Boyce, 69, resident of Gatewood, husband of Shirley LaGrone Boyce, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home.
Born May 7, 1953, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of Alva Ligon Boyce and the late Jesse Allee Boyce. Cheves was a 1971 graduate of Greenwood High School, a 1975 graduate of Clemson University, with a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. He retired as Vice President of Greenwood Capital and was previously employed with Bankers Trust, Wachovia, and Interstate Johnson Lane, while living in Columbia for 19 years. He moved back to Greenwood in 1992 to take the position with Greenwood Capital.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home and mother of Johns Island; are a daughter Meredith Moore (Norman) of Greenville and Kristen Jernigan (Bill) of Raleigh, NC; a brother, Ron Boyce (Claudia) of Wadmalaw Island, SC; a sister-in-law, Nora Boyce of Advance, NC; six grandchildren, Scarlett, Alana, Neyland, Maeley, Rochelle Moore, and Cheves Jernigan.
He was predeceased by a brother, Jesse Allee Boyce, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blyth Funeral Home, with Dr. J. William Harris officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Bell, Robert Tinsley, Billy Sligh, Carroll Sams, Norman Moore, Bill Jernigan, Allee Boyce, John Wiseman, Will Bond and Cliff Stumbo.
The family is at the home in Gatewood and will receive friends 10-11 Wednesday morning at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776
Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
