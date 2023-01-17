Cheves Ligon Boyce, 69, resident of Gatewood, husband of Shirley LaGrone Boyce, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home.

Born May 7, 1953, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of Alva Ligon Boyce and the late Jesse Allee Boyce. Cheves was a 1971 graduate of Greenwood High School, a 1975 graduate of Clemson University, with a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. He retired as Vice President of Greenwood Capital and was previously employed with Bankers Trust, Wachovia, and Interstate Johnson Lane, while living in Columbia for 19 years. He moved back to Greenwood in 1992 to take the position with Greenwood Capital.

