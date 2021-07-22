Chester Doolittle
Chester Young Doolittle, 82, of Greenwood died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his residence.
Born on April 26, 1939 in Newberry County, he was a son of the late Tommy Roy and Margaret Sue Berley Doolittle.
After high school, Chester spent a year working with his uncle in the logging business, before deciding to pursue a career with the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works (CPW). It was from the Greenwood CPW, that Chester retired.
Chester met Gail Coppock and they married in 1962. For almost 59 years, they were a team, looking out for and taking care of each other.
In addition to Gail, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Roy and DeeDee Doolittle.
Chester was a member of Lupo Methodist Church in Greenwood. He was a collector of classic cars, planes, trucks and various other automotive models and each piece was documented and catalogued. He also took great pride in his yard, with a variety of tractors and lawn mowers for any need, he kept his yard in immaculate condition.
Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Craig Vondergeest at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
Pallbearers will be Chad Coppock, Chris Coppock, Andy Coppock, Ian Elsmore, and Mike Gregory.
Whitaker Funeral Home is honored to assist Chester’s family.