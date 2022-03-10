WATERLOO — Cheryl Lee Speed, 75, of 89 Broadway Lane, Waterloo, widow of Gilbert Speed, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home.
Born in Auburn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Norma Bowen Cardinale. She was a graduate of Central High and a member of Cedarwood Community Church in Waterloo, SC. She was an entertainment journalist with The Citizen in Auburn, NY, where she interviewed country western artists, such as Tim McGraw. When she moved to South Carolina in 1997, she worked as the secretary for Laurens School District 55 for over 20 years. Cheryl was passionate about country music and loved Elvis. She traveled with her husband around to see war relics and got to spend a week visiting Elvis' home.
Surviving are her children, Edward John "E.J." Speed and Jessica Colvin; stepchildren, Tina Speed and Richard "Duke" Speed; sister Ellen Dayton, nephew Mark Bailey, who was like a brother and caretaker; nephew, Tom Stolz; five grandchildren; and many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Gilbert, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Stolz, Jean LoCastro, Barbara Nash, and two brothers, John Cardinale and Joe Cardinale.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Cedarwood Community Church, with the Rev. Clint Carter officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Cheryl's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
A celebration of life to take place at a later date in Cheryl's hometown of Auburn, NY.
Memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice & Palliative Care, 103 Venture Court, Greenwood, SC 29649.
