Cheryl Chastain Henderson, 75, of 113 N. Acres Road, widow of Joseph “Joe” Lynn Henderson, Jr., passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Joshua Bennett Chastain and Gladys Garrett Chastain. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and College of Commerce. She was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills and Liberty Life Insurance Company. Cheryl loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling to the beach, the mountains, and playing golf at Star Fort. She was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class and sang in the choir.
Surviving are her children, Angela “Angie” Henderson Barrett (Tim) of Greenwood and Joshua Ryan Henderson (Alison) of Hodges; sisters, Janice Gilliam (Harold) and Eugenia “Pinka” Eppley; brothers, Terry Chastain (Glenda) and Mark Chastain; brother-in-law, Ray Sims, all of Greenwood; and grandchildren, Sommer Barrett, Parker Henderson, and Owen Henderson.
In addition to her husband Joe, she was preceded in death by a sister, Allison Sims.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nick Annese, Dustin Suddeth, Barrett Gilliam, Stephen Gilliam, Tony Gilliam, Alan Sanders, Jeremy Karle, and Brian McDade.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, PO Box 1266, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family will be at the home of Cheryl Henderson.
